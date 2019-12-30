National autocross in Vijayawada from Jan. 10

The city would be the host to the Indian National Autocross Championship -2020, for the first time, from January 10 to 12.
Indian National Autocross Rally-2020 finals will be held at Pavitra Sangamam. The rally would see finalists from all over the country competing for the championship.
The championship has been divided in eight categories with at least six participants. Around 65 cars costing around ₹2 crore each would be in action during the event. Barricaded galleries would be set up for the public to view the event.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.