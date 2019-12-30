Andhra Pradesh

National autocross in Vijayawada from Jan. 10

more-in

The city would be the host to the Indian National Autocross Championship -2020, for the first time, from January 10 to 12.

Indian National Autocross Rally-2020 finals will be held at Pavitra Sangamam. The rally would see finalists from all over the country competing for the championship.

The championship has been divided in eight categories with at least six participants. Around 65 cars costing around ₹2 crore each would be in action during the event. Barricaded galleries would be set up for the public to view the event.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
cars
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 30, 2019 8:40:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/national-autocross-in-vijayawada-from-jan-10/article30434674.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY