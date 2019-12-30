National autocross in Vijayawada from Jan. 10

The city would be the host to the Indian National Autocross Championship -2020, for the first time, from January 10 to 12.

Indian National Autocross Rally-2020 finals will be held at Pavitra Sangamam. The rally would see finalists from all over the country competing for the championship.

The championship has been divided in eight categories with at least six participants. Around 65 cars costing around ₹2 crore each would be in action during the event. Barricaded galleries would be set up for the public to view the event.