National archery championships conclude; AP archers win 8 medals in Under-9 events

January 16, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The 13th Mini (Under-14) and 5th Kid (Under-9) NTPC Cherukuri Lenin-Volga Memorial National Archery Championships organised by the Archery Association of India, Andhra Pradesh Archery Association and Cherukuri Volga Archery Association at V.R. Siddhartha College of Engineering concluded here on Monday.

The championships saw the participation of thousands of young archers from all the States and Union Territories.

Archers from Andhra Pradesh bagged eight medals in different events under the recurve, compound and Indian rounds in the under-9 category.

In the Under-9 category, Varri Jeshna ranked second in recurve individual Olympic round (Girls). She also ranked third in 15 metres + 10 metres event with 687 points.

The boys’ team including Lekkala Saathvik Sudeve, O. Kaushik, Budati Akshay Ramana and Surakala Praneet ranked third in recurve team event, while the girls’ team including Varri Jeshna, Edhipalli Yukta Sree, Koppolu Abhilasha and Alla Devanshi was ranked second in the same category.

In the mixed team recurve event, Lekkala Saathvik Sudeve and Varri Jeshna bagged the second rank.

In the 15 metres + 10 metres (Boys) compound event Gullapallu Ruthik bagged second rank with 710 points while the boys’ team including Ruthik, Thummisi Praveen Geervan, Tamanampudi Shankmukh Vaibhav bagged second rank with 227 points.

In the Double 10 metres Indian Round event (Boys) Arlagadda Vybhava Ram bagged the third rank with 715 points. The medal tally of Under-14 events is yet to be released by the organisers.