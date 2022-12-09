Nation owes a debt of gratitude to armed forces personnel, says Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

December 09, 2022 06:56 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The nation owes a debt of gratitude to the armed forces personnel who have fought many wars thrust upon us by our adversaries, and have made the supreme sacrifice at the altar of duty, said Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Harichandan presided over the Armed Forces Flag Day celebrations held at Raj Bhavan. “This is one such special occasion to salute their valour, devotion to duty and professionalism of the highest order, against external and internal threats,” he said and made an appeal to the people to donate liberally to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund, which would be utilised for the needs of the ex-service personnel and their families.

He felicitated ‘Veer Naris’ (widows of armed personnel who laid down their lives protecting the nation) and ‘Battle-Disabled Soldiers’ with a memento and a cash grant of ₹25,000 each.

The Governor also felicitated Collectors of the districts that collected the highest amounts for the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund in 2021 and presented certificates of appreciation to officials of the Sainik Welfare Department in recognition of their dedicated services for welfare of ex-servicemen and their dependents.

Earlier, the Governor handed over a cheque of ₹1 lakh to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. Inspired by his appeal, Eluru Collector Prasanna Venkatesh, Chalasani Babu Rajendra Prasad and Bhogeswara Rao donated ₹1 lakh each to the fund, besides contributions made by the officials and staff of Raj Bhavan.

Home Minister T. Vanitha, Disaster Management and Sainik Welfare Lt. Gen. (Retd.) K.G. Krishna, Special Chief Secretary to the Governor R. P. Sisodia, Principal Secretary, Home Department Harish Kumar Gupta, Director of Sainik Welfare Wing Brig. (Retd.) V. Venkata Reddy and many serving and retired defence personnel attended the programme.

Kaushal- 2022 awards presentation

Later, at a programmed organised at the School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada (SPAV), the Governor presented State-level Kaushal-2022 Awards to winners of various competitions.

The event was organised jointly by Vijnana Bharati, the State chapter of Bharatiya Vijnana Mandali and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Science and Technology.

As many as 55,012 students from 2,431 government schools across the State participated in the event.

Mr. Sisodia, Commissioner of School Education S. Suresh Kumar, president of Bharatiya Vijnana Mandali P. S. Avadhani, Director of SPAV S. Ramesh, Director of NSTL Y. Srinivasa Rao and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.