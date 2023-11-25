Nation cannot afford to let BJP retain power in 2024 elections, says CPI leader D. Raja 

November 25, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

CPI general secretary D. Raja has said that the nation cannot afford to let the BJP retain power in 2024 as it is imposing a monolithic and illiberal socio political order on the people with the ideological backing of the RSS.

The policies of the Narendra Modi Government at the Centre proved to be disastrous, and the Constitution was itself under attack, Mr. Raja asserted while addressing the media along with party State secretary K. Ramakrishna here on November 25.

Mr. Raja said the outcome of the ongoing elections to the Legislative Assemblies of five States was bound to have a significant impact on the Lok Sabha elections, and it was going to be a blow to the BJP.

He said the BJP and it’s allies were trying to garner votes by polarising and communalising the nation. They were spreading religious hatred and stooped to the extent of dictating what one should eat, he said.

The Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) was striving to bring together all democratic forces to dislodge the BJP from power in 2024, and it was natural for its constituents to overcome certain teething problems.

Mr. Raja said the BJP-RSS combine was bent on perpetuating caste system and patriarchy, which should be thwarted.

Tall claims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was making tall claims about the economy, which was in a shambles. The value of Indian rupee plummeted compared to the U.S. dollar, unemployment was high like never before, and prise rise brought unimaginable misery to the common people, Mr. Raja said.

“The CPI is against One Nation - One Election (simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies),” he said, and added that the country needed comprehensive electoral reforms, not the electoral bonds that constitute a fraud.

Cases against Naidu

Mr. Raja said the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh would have consulted the BJP before booking criminal cases against TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, and that the truth would eventually come out.