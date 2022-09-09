Nation can progress if youth realise their goals, says Venkaiah Naidu

Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu being felicitated at Vignan University on Friday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

A nation can progress only if the youth strive to realise their goals, former Vice- President M. Venkaiah Naidu has said.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu was delivering a talk on ‘Development of Leadership Qualities’ at Vignan University here on Friday.

Stating that India was playing a pivotal and exemplary role in the world, he said the students desiring leadership positions should develop discipline, character, and capability. He exhorted the students to join active politics.

“Youth are visionaries and if all their ideas and plans are realised, the nation will witness tremendous development. Students taking their education seriously should be independent, confident, positive and constructive,” he said.

Chairman of Vigna Group of Educational Institutions Lavu Rathaiah said students should inculcate leadership qualities and overcome any obstacle that came in their path of progress. He stated that students with limited resources should be optimistic and confident by aiming at leadership positions instead of confining themselves to jobs.

MP and vice-chairman of Vignan Group Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu said Mr. Venkaiah Naidu was a statesman. He had played a vital role in the Jai Andhra moment, he added. Mr. Venkaiah Naidu also faced great struggles from his days as a student leader, and students should draw inspiration from him, the MP added.

Later, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu felicitated the students selected for an internship at Amazon with a monthly stipend of ₹80,000.

Earlier, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu took part in a felicitation programme at Siddharth Function Hall.