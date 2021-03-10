Narsipatnam, Yelamanchali municipalities report 75% voting

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 March 2021 20:35 IST

No untoward incident reported, says official

Though the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has reported a moderate voter turnout, the polling percentage in Narsipatnam and Yelamanchali municipalities was good. Both the municipalities have reported almost 75% voting by 5 p.m.

Since the first hour of voting, a large number of voters thronged the polling stations in Narsipatnam. The voting was organised in 28 wards for Narsipatnam municipality for which 56 polling stations were set up. By 1 p.m., Narsipatnam reported 50.319 % voter turnout and by 5 p.m., it has gradually increased to 73.94 %. Out of 47,821 voters, as many as 35,357 voters exercised their franchise.

Senior TDP leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu cast his vote at Ward no 25 along with his son, while YSRCP MLA P. Umashankar Ganesh exercised his franchise along with his family in Ward no. 16.

Meanwhile, Yelamanchali reported 75.69 % voting by 5 p.m., according to the bulletin released by the district administration.

Security was tightened at sensitive and hyper sensitive areas in both the municipalities. Several constables and Sub-Inspectors from rural police were seen helping elderly and differently-abled persons who had come for voting.

Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao checked the polling procedure at Turakabadi polling station in Narsipatnam Municipality. He also inspected the arrangements at Tulasi Nagar ZP Girls High School at Yelamanchali municipality. Special Branch Inspector Venkat Rao accompanied him.

Narsipatnam Sub-Collector N. Mourya inspected a few polling stations and checked the polling process. She said that the polls were organised in a very peaceful manner and no untoward incident was reported form any polling station. She said that that out of 56 polling stations, there were 39 sensitive and hyper-sensitive stations in the municipality, where webcasting and videography were carried out.