Narsapuram MP was not ill-treated, says YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu

K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju

GUNTUR:

17 May 2021 11:15 IST

Raghu Ramakrishna Raju is trying to ‘defame the government’ and enacted a ‘drama’, he says

YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu has said that the findings of the medical board constituted by the High Court have made it clear that MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju was not assaulted during investigation by the CID.

Speaking to the media, he said the fact that law would take its own course was evident as even an MP could be arrested if he went against the Constitution.

Mr. Raju, the YRSCP’s Narsapuram MP, has approached the Supreme Court seeking bail in a sedition case registered against him.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Rambabu said Mr. Raju was only trying to “defame the government” and enacted a “drama” by charging that he was assaulted by the police just to avoid going to jail. Two of the Opposition TDP leaders, Atchennaidu and Dhulipalla Narendra, were also arrested by the Andhra Pradesh police but they had not complained of being assaulted by police. He said that Mr. Raju was a “big actor” and he complained about his being allegedly beaten up immediately after his bail application was rejected by the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

People would not believe either the TDPs version or the MP’s allegations against the YSRCP, as everyone knew that the “injuries were due to psoriasis”, he alleged.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu was the man behind Mr. Raju’s drama, he charged and stressed that neither of them could gain political leverage nor damage the government's image.

Mr. Rambabu demanded Mr. Raju’s resignation as an MP, charging that he had no right to continue in the YSRCP after going against the party rules and criticising the government.

46 CDs submitted

The CID had submitted 46 CDs before the court, detailing how the MP had “committed treason”, and also indulged in “hate speech” targeting some sections of society thereby provoking religious hatred among the public. Being a public representative, he ignored the welfare of the people of his constituency and was living in Delhi for 14 months, all the while participating in “pro-TDP media channels” to level accusations at the government, the MLA said.

Refuting the TDPs allegations that the government had been trying to kill him, Mr. Rambabu asked what the necessity was for the government to kill an MP in police custody. He warned of “dire consequences” if the TDP leaders continued their vicious propaganda against the State government.

Mr. Raju had violated the 10th Schedule of Indian Constitution by betraying the party from which he was elected, he said.

Right from the Tirupati bypoll to every election, including the ZPTC, the MPTC, the municipal and panchayat polls, Mr. Raju had been speaking against the party and “inciting the sentiments of people” by speaking on caste and religious matters, Mr. Rambabu charged.

Even during the COVID-19 crisis, Mr. Raju was only targeting the State government with false allegations on oxygen supply and vaccination despite knowing the fact that the control was with the Centre, he said.