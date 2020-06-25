Narsapuram MP questions Vijaya Sai’s capacity to issue him show-cause notice

Vijayawada

25 June 2020 23:16 IST

‘First establish the existence of disciplinary committee in YSRCP’

In his reply to the show-cause notice issued to him on Wednesday, YSRCP Narsapuram MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju stated on Thursday that he was obligated to answer only if MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy established the existence of a disciplinary committee in the party and showed that it followed the procedures stipulated by the Election Commission.

If the YSRCP had such a committee, it should reveal the names of its chairman and members, Mr. Raju insisted.

Stating that he was surprised by Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy’s claim to be the national general secretary of the YSRCP, Mr. Raju said it was a “Registered State Recognised Party” as per the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order of 1968, and questioned his capacity to serve the notice.

Launched a scathing attack on Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy, the Narsapuram MP alleged that he was causing more harm to the party than anyone else by working against the spirit of democracy.

‘No legal sanctity’

Mr. Raju further said the letterhead on which Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy sent him the notice lacked legal sanctity as the name of the party should have been ‘Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party’.

The Narsapuram MP asserted that he was an ardent admirer of party leader and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and that he would respect the rules and regulations of the party and its policies and procedures, instructions and guidance, and ideology and philosophy.

The MP went on to say that if Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy failed to establish the existence of a disciplinary committee, he would treat him as not authorised to issue the notice, and initiate appropriate legal proceedings for making “misleading claims.”

The MP said he would give a detailed reply within the stipulated time only if he received the communication through the proper channel.