Narsapuram MP fears threat to life

YSRCP Narsapuram MP Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju’s personal secretary K.U. Krishna Varma has lodged a police complaint seeking action against those who had burnt the MP’s effigies and threatened him, besides seeking foolproof security to him.

A couple of days ago, activists said to be of the YSR Congress Party and some locals staged protests and burnt the effigies of Mr. Raju in the district, against the alleged remarks made by him against the party and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In a complaint to West Godavari Superintendent of Police K. Narayan Naik, Mr. Varma alleged that the incidents took place at Undi, Akiveedu and Tadepalligudem. The protesters had abused the MP and threatened to attack him during his visits in the constituency. Complaints were also made at Achanta, Akiveedu, Undi and Tadepalligudem police stations, but no cases had been registered so far, said Mr. Varma in the complaint and appealed to the SP to book the accused.

“Mr. Rama Krishna Raju is a ruling party MP but doesn’t have safety in his own constituency. There is a threat to his life from some ruling party MLAs,” Mr. Varma said.

Plea to Speaker

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the MP has made a representation to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla apprehending a threat to his life from some YSRCP activists and sought the protection of central forces.

The Speaker is said to have forwarded the matter to the Union Home Ministry.

Speaking to The Hindu on Sunday, Eluru Range DIG K.V. Mohan Rao said that security had been stepped up at his residence and office, located at Akiveedu and Bhimavaram respectively.

Inquiry ordered: DIG

Responding to the MP’s complaint, the DIG said that an inquiry had been ordered on the alleged inaction of the Station House Officers (SHOs) of Tadepalligudem, Undi, Achanta and other police stations.

“Police will provide adequate security to Mr. Ramakrishna Raju. We will book the culprits who threatened the MP and insulted him,” Mr. Mohan Rao said.