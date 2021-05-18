Narsapuram MP enacting drama to malign govt.: Midhun Reddy

GUNTUR

18 May 2021 00:13 IST

‘A probe will reveal the conspiracy behind the episode’

Accusing Narsapuram MP K. Raghu Ramkrishna Raju, who is facing sedition charges and hate speech, of enacting a drama to malign the State government, YSRCP Rajampet MP Peddyreddi Midhun Reddy has said that a detailed investigation would reveal the conspiracy behind the entire episode.

“The conspirators and instigators of the MP will be exposed soon,” Mr. Midhun Reddy, along with party MPs Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu and V. Balashowry, told the media at the YSRCP Central Party Office here on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

Refuting the allegations of custodial violence made by the Narsapuram MP, Mr. Midhun Reddy pointed out that the medical board constituted by the Andhra Pradesh High Court found no new injuries on the body of Mr. Ramkrishna Raju.

Dig at Naidu

He alleged that Mr. Ramakrishna Raju, at the instance of TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu, ‘enacted the drama of being assaulted when he was in the CID custody after his bail plea was rejected. “Mr. Naidu has been using the MP’s family to settle political score. Nowhere it is written that an MP cannot be arrested. We will take up the issue with the Lok Sabha Speaker during the next parliamentary session,” said Mr. Midhun Reddy.

“The MP is putting up a show to mislead the case and avoid going to jail. It was not right on part of him to insisting on getting treated only at Ramesh Hospital. It is no secret that the hospital belongs to a close associate of Mr. Naidu. There are many other private hospitals in State and even the AIIMS, where the MP can undergo treatment,” said Mr. Midhun Reddy.

He said that the Narsapuram MP was given a niche position in the YSRCP, but he misused his power and position. His remarks were meant to divide the people based on caste and religion, provoking public sentiments.

‘False allegations’

MP V. Balashowry said Mr. Raju, despite being a people’s representative, never reached out to the people of his constituency during the COVID pandemic and had been living in Delhi for 14 months. “The MP used pro-TDP media channels to accuse the government on various fronts. He had used abusive language against the YSRCP leaders and made fun of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He had levelled false allegations against the government on many occasions such as fire accident in Antarvedi temple and desecration of idols,” he said, adding that the law would take its course in the case.