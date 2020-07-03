Narsapuram MP challenges party action in High Court

Narsapuram MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju filed a writ petition in the High Court (HC) seeking a stay on the proceedings of the show-cause notice issued to him on June 23 by Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy for alleged anti-party activities, till the Election Commission of India (ECI) disposes of his application for information related to the party.

Mr. Ramakrishna Raju also prayed to the HC to direct the ECI (respondent 1) to forthwith consider his application for the following details: whether the ‘Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress’ sought permission to change its name to ‘YSR Congress Party,’ whether the issue of the notice on the letterhead of ‘YSR Congress Party’ is valid in the backdrop of instructions by the ECI not to use the same, whether any intimation of approval of the constitution of a disciplinary committee or change of office - bearers was received from the ECI before the notice was issued and whether the general secretary of a political party is authorised to issue such a notice on behalf of the disciplinary committee or its chairperson.

The MP argued that the notice was illegal, arbitrary and violative of the principles of natural justice as it was issued without following the procedures stipulated in the Representation of People Act, 1951, Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 and the bylaws of ‘Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress.’

He claimed to have always upheld the policies and enhanced the public image of ‘Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress’ and its president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The MP further said it was pertinent to note that ‘Anna YSR Congress Party’ was another political party registered with the ECI.

He told the court that if ‘Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress’ and Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy (respondents 2 and 3 respectively) succeeded in their efforts (to expel him from the party), he would be put to irreparable loss and it would open the floodgates to other parties to bypass the parameters set by the ECI.

He also informed the HC that he and his family members were threatened with dire consequences by the supporters and sympathisers of ‘Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress,’ which warrants its immediate intervention.