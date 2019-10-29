Narrow escape for private bus passengers

About 20 passengers had a narrow escape when a private travels bus, in which they were travelling, plunged into a roadside canal at K. Pedapudi mandal in the East Godavari district on Monday.

The bus was proceeding to Amalapuram from Hyderabad, and a few passengers suffered minor injuries in the accident. Negligence of the driver might have caused the mishap, the locals said.

One killed

A bike rider, M. Srinivas (32), died on the spot and his wife suffered severe injuries when a lorry hit their two-wheeler at Ambajipeta in East Godavari district on Sunday. She was battling for life.

The couple were natives of Mummidivaram. A case has been registered.