Andhra Pradesh

Narrow escape for private bus passengers

more-in

About 20 passengers had a narrow escape when a private travels bus, in which they were travelling, plunged into a roadside canal at K. Pedapudi mandal in the East Godavari district on Monday.

The bus was proceeding to Amalapuram from Hyderabad, and a few passengers suffered minor injuries in the accident. Negligence of the driver might have caused the mishap, the locals said.

One killed

A bike rider, M. Srinivas (32), died on the spot and his wife suffered severe injuries when a lorry hit their two-wheeler at Ambajipeta in East Godavari district on Sunday. She was battling for life.

The couple were natives of Mummidivaram. A case has been registered.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 3, 2020 6:17:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/narrow-escape-for-private-passengers/article29816962.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY