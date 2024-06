Four pilgrims had a miraculous escape when the car in which they were traveling met with an accident on the first ghat road leading to Tirupati.

The mishap took place in the vicinity of the Anjaneya statue at the seventh mile when the driver lost control while overspeeding and hit a tree. The front part of the vehicle was badly damaged and the pilgrims, who reportedly hailed from Maharashtra, escaped unhurt.

