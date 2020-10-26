Narrow escape for Lokesh, two MLAs

Tractor driven by TDP leader plunges into canal

Telugu Desam Party national general secretary and MLA Nara Lokesh and TDP MLAs Nimmala Ramanaidu (Palakol) and Mantena Ramaraju (Undi) had a narrow escape when the tractor-trailer on which they were travelling veered off the road and entered an irrigation canal, in West Godavari district on Monday.

The TDP leaders’ team was on a visit to flood-affected areas in Krishna and West Godavari districts.

When the team reached Siddapuram in Akiveedu mandal, Lokesh drove a tractor-trailer owned by a farmer. However, when the vehicle was crossing a water-logged area, near Upputeru, he lost control of the vehicle and the tractor veered off the road and waded into an irrigation canal. Mr. Ramaraju and other party activists, who were on the tractor, took control of the vehicle and prevented it from further entering into Upputeru. Locals activists prevented the vehicle from overturning.

About 20 party activists and a few farmers were on the tractor-trailer when the accident occurred. The MLC and the two MLAs and the other party leaders had a miraculous escape. The tractor was stuck in the waters in the canal.

“A major mishap was averted as the vehicle was overloaded. Had the tractor overturned or run into Upputeru, which is in spate due to heavy rains and floods, it would have been a major incident,” said a farmer, who was present at the spot.

Irrigation canals were overflowing for the last few days due to heavy rains and the Upputeru was to tis brim. Farmers following the TDP leader’s team on the tractor, breathed easy as a major mishap was averted, the locals said.