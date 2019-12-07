Narrow escape for inmates as building caves in

Six families had a providential esape when their building caved in after a spell of heavy rain at Irla Nagar locality in Tirupati on Saturday evening.

The two-storied building developed a series of cracks over the past year, and the walls began peeling off after recent rains. On Saturday morning, one side of the building developed a large crack, forcing the building owner to evacuate all six families. The building collapse happened within hours of the families evacuating the dilapidated structure.

The owner of the property, identified as a woman named Kalavati, said that the structure was built many years ago by her father-in –law. “We have been cautioning the occupants to vacate their portions in view of its precarious condition for the past year. Only this morning, we could forcibly manage to evict everyone. Within a few hours, the building collapsed,” she said.

Police and fire department officials were informed about the incident.