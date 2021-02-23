Andhra Pradesh

Narrow escape for bus passengers in Andhra Pradesh

Passengers getting out of the bus in Nallamala forests near Giddalur in A.P. early on Tuesday.
Special Correspondent ONGOLE 23 February 2021 22:25 IST
Updated: 23 February 2021 22:25 IST

Twenty-six persons were travelling by the bus from Kurnool when the accident occurred.

Passengers of a Vijayawada-bound private bus had a narrow escape after it hit a culvert and fell on its side in the lower Nallamalla forests near Giddalur in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district in the early hours of Tuesday.

Fourteen injured

Fourteen persons were injured. A police party rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Government General Hospital at Giddalur. After first aid, the injured were later shifted to a private hospital in Kurnool.

