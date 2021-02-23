Andhra Pradesh

Narrow escape for bus passengers in Andhra Pradesh

Passengers getting out of the bus in Nallamala forests near Giddalur in A.P. early on Tuesday.  

Passengers of a Vijayawada-bound private bus had a narrow escape after it hit a culvert and fell on its side in the lower Nallamalla forests near Giddalur in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district in the early hours of Tuesday.

Twenty-six persons were travelling by the bus from Kurnool when the accident occurred.

Fourteen injured

Fourteen persons were injured. A police party rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Government General Hospital at Giddalur. After first aid, the injured were later shifted to a private hospital in Kurnool.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 23, 2021 10:30:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/narrow-escape-for-bus-passengers-in-andhra-pradesh/article33916811.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY