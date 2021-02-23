Narrow escape for bus passengers in Andhra Pradesh

Twenty-six persons were travelling by the bus from Kurnool when the accident occurred.

Passengers of a Vijayawada-bound private bus had a narrow escape after it hit a culvert and fell on its side in the lower Nallamalla forests near Giddalur in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district in the early hours of Tuesday.

Twenty-six persons were travelling by the bus from Kurnool when the accident occurred.

Fourteen injured

Fourteen persons were injured. A police party rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Government General Hospital at Giddalur. After first aid, the injured were later shifted to a private hospital in Kurnool.