Narrow escape for 50 RTC bus passengers

Fifty passengers of an APSRTC bus had a miraculous escape on Friday morning when a utility pole fell on the bus that was going from Bellary to Kalyandurg.

The pole, due to heavy overnight rain, got uprooted and fell on the bus at Mallikarjunapalli in Kalyandurg mandal. Luckily for the passengers, there was no electricity supply at the time of the incident and all of them escaped unhurt.

Meanwhile, a man was run over by an APSRTC bus near Rayadurg on Friday morning. Shami Ullah (29) was going with his wife and one-year-old son on his motorcycle from Netrapalli to Kalyandurg where his wife was to write the Teacher’s Training Examination. An RTC bus hit the family head-on while trying to overtake another vehicle, resulting in Ullah’s death, at Ramanapalli Gate on Rayadurg Road at 8.30 a.m. The couple’s son Ahil was also injured.