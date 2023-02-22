ADVERTISEMENT

Narrow escape for 25 schoolchildren in Hindupur

February 22, 2023 06:33 am | Updated 06:33 am IST - HINDUPUR (SSS DIST.)

The Hindu Bureau,Ramesh Susarla

ANANTAPUR 21/02/2023 The bus in which school children of Sri Chaitanya were travelling in Hindupur, and had a narrow escape in bus mishap on Tuesday in Sri Sathya Sai District. - PHOTO: RVS PRASAD | Photo Credit: PRASAD RVS

Twenty five children of Sri Chaitanya School here had a providential escape on February 21 (Tuesday) morning when the diesel tank of the school bus got detached from the vehicle.

The bus was travelling on the Hindupur-Bengaluru Road when this incident took place allegedly due to mechanical failure. Bus driver, Mujeebullah was alerted by the people about the diesel tank being dragged on the road. He halted the bus and all 25 students on board were brought out of it.

Sri Sathya Sai District Transport Officer Karunasagar Reddy said that the bus had all valid documents and fitness certificate. He said that the driver should have checked the vehicle before the journey. The department officials will check the fitness of the bus again, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US