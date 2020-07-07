Narrating tales of hope amid pandemic

At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting mental health in big or small ways, a group of storytellers have come together to integrate storytelling as a tool for healing and community building.

The initiative titled Indian Storytelling Healers Network (ISHN) is started by Visakhapatnam-based Sangitaa Sehgall, along with storytellers Poonam Joshi and Jyoti Pande.

‘Watering the Roots’

Their first online event will start on Wednesday with a five-day storytelling session called ‘Watering the Roots’.

“Stories have the power to engage the mind and present simple facts with greater impact. Our idea is to narrate stories of hope, resilience, inclusiveness and tales that inspire,” says Poonam Joshi, currently based in Bengaluru. During the five-day sessions, 15 stories will be narrated by a group of 15 storytellers from across India.

Ms. Poonam, who also runs a storytelling group called ‘ Kathavriksh’, had started a similar initiative called ‘Healing Circle’ during the pandemic. “We engaged with an autistic society in Bhopal. The stories left a cheerful impact on children,” she recalls.

“The idea is to use stories and specific metaphors to initiate healing. It is a therapeutic session for adults who often tend to bottle up emotions especially in times of social distancing,” says Jyoti Pandey, a psychologist and mindfulness practitioner.

According to a recent survey by the Indian Psychiatry Society (IPS), the number of mental illness cases have increased by 20 % since the lockdown.

The Indian Storytelling Healers Network plans to conduct periodic workshops by noted healers and storytellers starting with a workshop with Australia-based Susan Perrow next month.

Workshops lined up

“We will also take the storytelling events to old age homes, terminally ill patients at hospices and hospitals,” adds Ms. Sangitaa.

Among the other lined-up events of the ISHN, once a week online get-togethers will be held to give a voice to fears, feelings and concerns of various age groups. “We will create a safe space for adults from all walks of life to participate, hear and be heard,” says Ms. Sangitaa. The cost of participation of the online storytelling event is ₹500 and all proceeds will go to the Ummeed Child Development Centre in Mumbai. For details, visit the Facebook page of ISHN.