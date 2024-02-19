ADVERTISEMENT

Narla Venkateswara Rao Award given to P. Sainath 

February 19, 2024 04:45 am | Updated 04:45 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

Veteran journalist and author Palagummi Sainath addressing a meeting in Guntur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

B.R. Ambedkar Joshua Phule Periyar Literature Foundation presented the Narla Venkateswara Rao Puraskar to eminent journalist P. Sainath at a programme in Guntur on Sunday.

On the occasion, Mr. Sainath criticised the policies being pursued by the Central government. “It is unfortunate that drones are being used against farmers protesting against the Centre’s policies. The government is using drones to deter the farmers from holding protests. The Central government is dividing the people on caste, creed and communal lines. All independent institutions are being destroyed,” he alleged.

Foundation president B. Wilson, former Minister Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad, and All India Lawyer Union Andhra Pradesh State secretary Narra Srinivas Rao were present.

