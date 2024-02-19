GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Narla Venkateswara Rao Award given to P. Sainath 

February 19, 2024 04:45 am | Updated 04:45 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Veteran journalist and author Palagummi Sainath addressing a meeting in Guntur on Sunday.

Veteran journalist and author Palagummi Sainath addressing a meeting in Guntur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

B.R. Ambedkar Joshua Phule Periyar Literature Foundation presented the Narla Venkateswara Rao Puraskar to eminent journalist P. Sainath at a programme in Guntur on Sunday.

On the occasion, Mr. Sainath criticised the policies being pursued by the Central government. “It is unfortunate that drones are being used against farmers protesting against the Centre’s policies. The government is using drones to deter the farmers from holding protests. The Central government is dividing the people on caste, creed and communal lines. All independent institutions are being destroyed,” he alleged.

Foundation president B. Wilson, former Minister Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad, and All India Lawyer Union Andhra Pradesh State secretary Narra Srinivas Rao were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.