HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NARL observes Swachhata Pakhwada

February 01, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau,A.D. Rangarajan
Employees and research scholars at NARL during Swachhata Pakhwada’ at the Gadanki campus in Tirupati district on Wednesday.

Employees and research scholars at NARL during Swachhata Pakhwada’ at the Gadanki campus in Tirupati district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit:

National Atmospheric Research Laboratory (NARL), an autonomous body under the Department of Space, observed ‘Swachhata Pakhwada 2023’ on its Gadanki campus, near here, on Wednesday.

NARL Director Amit Kumar Patra highlighted the purpose of Swachh Bharat Mission with focus on ‘Hygiene and sanitation’ practices at workplace, residence and public areas.

The employees and research scholars were administered pledge on ensuring cleanliness. New initiatives such as installation of bio-degradable cloth banners, bio-toilet, automatic sanitiser dispensers and sanitary pad incinerators are planned.

“Mass cleaning drives, distribution of jute bags, plastic waste collection drive, plogging runs and anti-plastic campaign in the villages around the campus, poster/drawing competition for school children are planned in the next fifteen days”, Dr. Patra said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.