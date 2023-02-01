NARL observes Swachhata Pakhwada

February 01, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - TIRUPATI

National Atmospheric Research Laboratory (NARL), an autonomous body under the Department of Space, observed ‘Swachhata Pakhwada 2023’ on its Gadanki campus, near here, on Wednesday.

NARL Director Amit Kumar Patra highlighted the purpose of Swachh Bharat Mission with focus on ‘Hygiene and sanitation’ practices at workplace, residence and public areas.

The employees and research scholars were administered pledge on ensuring cleanliness. New initiatives such as installation of bio-degradable cloth banners, bio-toilet, automatic sanitiser dispensers and sanitary pad incinerators are planned.

“Mass cleaning drives, distribution of jute bags, plastic waste collection drive, plogging runs and anti-plastic campaign in the villages around the campus, poster/drawing competition for school children are planned in the next fifteen days”, Dr. Patra said.