Narendra Patil assumes office as DRM of Vijayawada Division

July 20, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
New DRM Narendra Anandrao Patil taking charge in Vijayawada on Thursday.

New DRM Narendra Anandrao Patil taking charge in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Narendra Anandrao Patil, an IRTS officer, has assumed charge as the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Vijayawada Division, South Central Railway (SCR), on July 20 (Thursday). 

Mr. Patil, who belongs to the 1995 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS), previously served as the Chief Freight Transportation Manager, Western Railway. He was instrumental in achieving Western Railway’s highest ever freight loading.

During his 25-year career in the Railways, Mr. Patil worked in Divisions, Zonal Headquarters and at Railway Board and held several key positions. He got the National Railway (MR) award in 2014 and General Manager Awards in 2007, 2010 & 2013.

Shivendra Mohan, Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineering (IRSME), who relinquished the charge as the Divisional Railway Manager, Vijayawada Division, on July 20, is awaiting Posting Orders. 

