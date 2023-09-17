ADVERTISEMENT

Narendra Modi’s vision is ensuring speedy development of nation: BJP Vizianagaram District President

September 17, 2023 01:42 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

BJP Vizianagaram city in-charge Bobbili Srinu, former District President Bavireddi Shivaprasad Reddy undertook serveral charitable activities in the Fort City

K Srinivasa Rao

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Vizianagaram District President Nadukuditi Eswara Rao said on September 17 that the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ensuring speedy development of the nation and it is evident with overall progress made in all sectors including sea ports, transport, telecom, digitization, exports and others. On the occasion of Mr. Modi’s birthday, he performed Mrutyunjaya homam and inaugurated a photo exhibition in Etcherla of Vizianagaram Parliamentary constituency.

BJP Vizianagaram city in-charge Bobbili Srinu, former District President Bavireddi Shivaprasad Reddy undertook serveral charitable activities in the Fort City. BJP Srikakulam district president Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao said that the people would repose faith in Mr. Modi and ensure bumper majority for the BJP in 2024 general elections. He lauded inauguration of Vishwakarma Kaushal Yojana by Prime Minister and and his virtual interaction with the beneficiaries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US