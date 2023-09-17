Narendra Modi’s vision is ensuring speedy development of nation: BJP Vizianagaram District President

September 17, 2023 01:42 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Vizianagaram District President Nadukuditi Eswara Rao said on September 17 that the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ensuring speedy development of the nation and it is evident with overall progress made in all sectors including sea ports, transport, telecom, digitization, exports and others. On the occasion of Mr. Modi’s birthday, he performed Mrutyunjaya homam and inaugurated a photo exhibition in Etcherla of Vizianagaram Parliamentary constituency.

BJP Vizianagaram city in-charge Bobbili Srinu, former District President Bavireddi Shivaprasad Reddy undertook serveral charitable activities in the Fort City. BJP Srikakulam district president Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao said that the people would repose faith in Mr. Modi and ensure bumper majority for the BJP in 2024 general elections. He lauded inauguration of Vishwakarma Kaushal Yojana by Prime Minister and and his virtual interaction with the beneficiaries.