Narendra Modi has proved his mettle in governance, says Pawan Kalyan 

November 14, 2022 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on November 14 (Monday) tweeted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had exemplified the rise of a leader from humble origins to exalted positions with humility and that he had proved his mettle in governance.

ADVERTISEMENT

He observed that Mr. Modi had taken over the reins of power at a critical juncture and infused a spirit of nationalism by overcoming separatist tendencies and dealing with cultural diversities with aplomb.

Trending

Mr. Modi has been on his toes in the battle against forces inimical to the nation, and he has effectively tackled the coronavirus pandemic amid heavy odds.

“The Prime Minister, whom I met after eight years, spared his valuable time for me and I could explain him the problems faced by the people of the State. I am grateful for that,” said Mr. Pawan Kalyan.