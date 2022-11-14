Narendra Modi has proved his mettle in governance, says Pawan Kalyan 

November 14, 2022 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Prime Minister has infused a spirit of nationalism by overcoming separatist tendencies and dealing with cultural diversities with aplomb, says Jana Sena Party president  

V. Raghavendra

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan | Photo Credit: File photo

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on November 14 (Monday) tweeted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had exemplified the rise of a leader from humble origins to exalted positions with humility and that he had proved his mettle in governance. 

ADVERTISEMENT

He observed that Mr. Modi had taken over the reins of power at a critical juncture and infused a spirit of nationalism by overcoming separatist tendencies and dealing with cultural diversities with aplomb. 

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions
  3. Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
  4. A sense of an ending: On the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  5. India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, outside price cap, says Yellen

Mr. Modi has been on his toes in the battle against forces inimical to the nation, and he has effectively tackled the coronavirus pandemic amid heavy odds.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The Prime Minister, whom I met after eight years, spared his valuable time for me and I could explain him the problems faced by the people of the State. I am grateful for that,” said Mr. Pawan Kalyan.  

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US