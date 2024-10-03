Narcotic control cells in districts to combat drug menace: Minister

Andhra Pradesh is taking significant steps to become a drug-free State, announced Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha during a Cabinet sub-committee meeting on Thursday. The State government planned to establish a Narcotic Control Cell in each district, aimed at intensifying efforts to curb the cultivation and smuggling of cannabis (ganja) and other drugs. The meeting was attended by Ministers Nara Lokesh, Kollu Ravindra, Sandhya Rani, and Satyakumar Yadav.

Speaking at the meeting, Ms. Anitha stated that the government was committed to enhancing surveillance through the State Task Force, using advanced technologies such as drones, satellites, GPS tracking, blockchain technology, and AI-based CCTV monitoring to tackle drug usage and smuggling. “Our goal is to leverage modern technology to eradicate drug-related activities, particularly cannabis cultivation and smuggling,” she emphasised.

The Home Minister added that special training programmes would be implemented to strengthen the police force, and strategic checkpoints, hotspots, and specialised NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) patrols would be introduced to curb drug smuggling. A toll-free number would also be set up, encouraging citizens to report drug transportation for which rewards would be given.

The Cabinet sub-committee also discussed plans to create awareness among youth through social media and educational campaigns to prevent drug addiction, and to monitor state borders where smuggling activities are prevalent. Special focus would be given to areas prone to cannabis cultivation, using drones and satellite surveillance to alert tribal communities about the dangers of drug involvement.

Ms. Anitha pointed out that alcohol and drug-related suicides had doubled under the previous YSRCP government, with Andhra Pradesh ranking fifth in the country according to NRCB-2020 statistics. “We aim to clean up drug networks using cyber intelligence and raise awareness about the harms of drug use,” she added.

