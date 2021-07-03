Narayanaswamy appeals to KCR not to escalate tensions

As tension grips Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar water projects at the inter-State border, Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy appealed to the Telangana government not to escalate tensions between the two States.

Speaking to The Hindu here on Friday, Mr. Narayanaswamy lamented the turn of events and urged the Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao to observe restraint. Referring to KCR’s maiden visit to Tirumala after winning the general elections, he recalled the ‘open support’ extended to Andhra Pradesh to build irrigation projects in order to prevent desertification of Rayalaseema.

“He said he would extend support like an elder brother. It is a pity that the government led by the same KCR is now resorting to excess withdrawal of water and is misusing police machinery to its advantage,” he rued.

Asserting that Andhra Pradesh would never draw water beyond its allocated share, he urged the neighbouring State to reciprocate the gesture. “The Telangana government should see the ground reality. We will go to any extent to maintain cordial relations with our neighbour, even while asserting our right,” he said.