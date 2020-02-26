‘Narayana Seva’ marks Ramakrishna Jayanti

TIRUPATI

26 February 2020 05:35 IST

Food and clothes were distributed to the poor on the occasion

‘Narayana Seva’, the process of distributing food, clothes and other forms of goodies to the poor marked the 185th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa at Sri Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama at Vinayaka Nagar here on Tuesday. Delivering a talk on ‘Message of Sri Ramakrishna’, the Ashrama secretary Swami Anupamananda narrated how an ordinary man Gadadhar became Sri Ramakrishna, to be hailed across the world as an ‘Avatara Purusha’. He said Sri Ramakrishna stood as a symbol of spiritualism beyond religions. “I have practised all religions – Hinduism, Islam and Christianity and I found that it is the same God towards whom all are directing their steps though along different paths,” he said, quoting Sri Ramakrishna. He also inspired Swami Vivekananda to spread Dharma and Bharatiya tradition around the world and Vedanta in the west, he said.

On Yoga, which has become a rage across the globe now, Swami Anupamananda said it was Sri Ramakrishna who had instructed people to practise Yoga.

Special puja and bhajan were performed on the occasion.

Advertising

Advertising