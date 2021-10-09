Narayana seeks increase in extent of house sites given to the poor

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 October 2021 17:58 IST

‘High Court directive on the issue vindicated my opinion’

Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary K. Narayana demanded that the State government increase the extent of land being given to the poor under the housing schemes.

Addressing the media after the conclusion of the two-day State-level workshop here on Saturday, he said that his opinion on house sites has been vindicated by the AP High Court, which has asked the government to increase the extent of the land.

The government has allotted 1 cent of land for housing in the urban areas and 1.5 cents in the rural areas. This is grossly insufficient to build a decent house, where a family can live, he said.

“Earlier, when I had pointed out this issue, the YSR Congress Party leaders tried to defame me by telling me that I am a stooge of TDP leader N. Chandrababu Naidu. But now since even the High Court has expressed a similar opinion, I demand an apology from the leaders who had tried to tarnish my image,” he said.

He said that the YSRCP leaders have forgotten that the CPI had joined hands with YSRCP to defeat the TDP in the earlier polls.

Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Speaking about the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, he pointed out that the Union government should take action against the Minister’s son who ran his car killing eight farmers who were agitating against the farm laws.

Videos have surfaced showing the Minister’s son running away from the place of the incident and the Union government and the U.P. government can no longer book a case under a car accident. “It is easy to get away by booking a car accident case, as the accused can always say that the brakes had failed,” said Mr. Narayana.

CPI leader from Kerala, Santosh, spoke about the housing schemes in Kerala. The present LDF government has decided to provide housing to all people who do not have houses, before its term ends, he said.

Criticising the YSRCP government for providing inadequate house sites, he said, “In Kerala, we are providing house sites varying from 10 to 15 cents or apartments with a floor area of at least 900 sft. Here the State government appears to be duping people by providing 1 to 1.5 cents. It is an eyewash,” he said.

CPI State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy, senior leader Pydiraju and others were present.