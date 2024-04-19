GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Narayana promises to ‘upskill’ volunteers

Around 100 volunteers resign from their posts and join the Telugu Desam Party

April 19, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Former Municipal Administration minister and TDP candidate for Nellore City Assembly Constituency P. Narayana with the 100 volunteers who joined the party at Nellore on Friday.

Former Minister for Municipal Administration and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate for Nellore City Assembly Constituency, Ponguru Narayana, said he would upskill volunteers depending on their qualifications to make them ‘industry-ready’. Around 100 volunteers resigned from their posts and joined the TDP in his presence here on Friday.

While posing for a group photograph after formally draping the TDP shawl, many volunteers attempted to conceal their identities by draping a veil, seemingly not to anger the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), while Mr. Narayana assured that the party would safeguard their interests.

The development arrived at a time when the YSRCP claimed that the TDP was against the continuation of the volunteer system and even attributed the recent deaths of senior citizens to the TDP’s plea to keep the volunteers away from the disbursement process.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Narayana said that the entry of volunteers into the party attracted by the promise of ₹10,000 honorarium made in the party manifesto proves the confidence reposed by the youth in the leadership of N. Chandrababu Naidu. “The volunteers are well aware of the voters’ pulse and hence their collective decision is a sign of the days to come,” he observed.

Former municipal chairperson Tallapaka Anuradha, Deputy Mayor Roop Kumar Yadav and Telugu Mahila district president Kappira Revathi were present on the occasion.

