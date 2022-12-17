  1. EPaper
Narayana Murthy inaugurates ‘Dream Wall’ on Andhra University Engineering College premises in Visakhapatnam

The Infosys founder lauds Andhra University for coming up with such a wonderful concept; the 80-ft. wall has images of 22 towering personalities from across the world

December 17, 2022 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao
Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy and GMR Group head Grandhi Mallikharjuna Rao having a look at the images posted on the ‘Dream Wall’ in Andhra University on Saturday. Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy is seen.

Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy and GMR Group head Grandhi Mallikharjuna Rao having a look at the images posted on the ‘Dream Wall’ in Andhra University on Saturday. Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy is seen. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Visakhapatnam

The success of any organisation depends on three things: reducing cost, increasing speed of work and maintaining quality, says Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy.

Mr. Narayana Murthy was interacting with the alumni of Andhra University at the Alumni Office on the university campus on Saturday.

Earlier, at the Computer Science Department on Engineering College premises, Mr. Narayana Murthy inaugurated a ‘Dream Wall’.

Explaining about the ’Dream Wall’ to Mr. Narayana Murthy, Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy said the aim was to inspire the youth to dream big during their college days and strive to find a place on such walls.

The 80-ft. Dream Wall had images of 22 towering personalities across the world, Prof. Prasad Reddy added.

‘GMR a living icon’

Addressing the huge gathering of students on the occasion, Mr. Narayana Murthy said, “The son of the soil, AU alumnus, and founder of GMR Group Grandhi Mallikharjuna Rao is a living icon.”

Youth should draw inspiration from people such as Mr. Mallikharjuna Rao and many others whose images were displayed on the wall, he said.

“I have been to many countries, but I have never seen such walls. Andhra University has come up with such a wonderful concept for the benefit of the students,” Mr. Narayana Murthy said.

In his address, Mr. Mallikarjuna Rao said, “You should never compare yourself with others. You should always try to create something special for yourself. All of us here, including Mr. Narayana Murthy, have reached this level after battling many struggles, and with dedication and hard work. Never give up despite facing obstacles and failures. Keep moving forward.”

Mr. Narayana Murthy was also taken to Andhra University Incubation Centre, where he was briefed about its objectives and achievements.

“The incubation centre is working on various themes and projects, and bridging the gap between industry and students. It is also a platform for many budding entrepreneurs and startups,” Mr. Prasad Reddy explained.

Later, Mr. Narayana Murthy also visited the AP State Skill Development Corporation’s Centre of Excellence.

Explaining its objective, the centre head, Pasumarthi Mallikarjuna Rao, said, “Students can enter the lab with an idea and leave the lab with the prototype of their idea.”

