Narasimhan like a father figure to me, says Jagan

Bidding adieu at a grand farewell organised for him by the Andhra Pradesh Government here on Monday, Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan said he had a great connectivity with the State, particularly Vijayawada, as it was at Atkinson School in the city he had his ‘Aksharabhyasam’ way back in 1951 and his parents were staying in Governorpet at that time.

By sheer coincidence, he came to the same State as Governor and was at the helm for close to a decade. He also recalled that he had his IPS training at Anantapur and went on to serve in different positions thereafter. sCongratulating Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for what he called ‘inheriting a new empire’ (becoming CM of A.P.), Mr. Narasimhan wished, like in a T20 cricket match, he (the CM) scores sixes and boundaries in the power play overs, consolidates in the middle and steps up in the slog overs. In fact, he would like Mr. Jagan to be not out. Mr. Narasimham said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been scrupulously following procedures in the Legislative Assembly and described his first 50 days of governance as magnificent. He said Mr. Jagan has an excellent team of All India Services officers like Chief Secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam, principal advisor to CM Ajeya Kallam, P.V. Ramesh, K. Dhananjaya Reddy, DGP Gautam Sawang and Vijayawada police commissioner Dwaraka Tirumala Rao. Mr. Jagan said Mr. Narasimhan was a fatherly figure for him and he had extended valuable guidance through the years, particularly after he became the CM. He thanked the Governor for his support and said he would look forward to his advice. Ms. Vimala Narasimhan and CM’s wife Bharati were among those present.