Narasimha Reddy appointed CGST Commissioner

IRS officer Sadhu Narasimha Reddy was appointed Commissioner of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), and orders to this effect were issued on Thursday.
Mr. Reddy would monitor the operations in the Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, West Godavari and Nellore districts from the Guntur Commissionerate, an official release said.
Prior to the new posting, Mr. Narasimha Reddy had served at the Commissionerate in Vijayawada, and detected many smuggling cases, the release added.
