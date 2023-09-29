ADVERTISEMENT

Narasimha Reddy appointed CGST Commissioner

September 29, 2023 06:09 am | Updated 06:10 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Mr. Reddy would monitor the operations in the Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, West Godavari and Nellore districts from the Guntur Commissionerate, an official release said

The Hindu Bureau

New CGST Commissioner Sadhu Narasimha Reddy.

IRS officer Sadhu Narasimha Reddy was appointed Commissioner of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), and orders to this effect were issued on Thursday.

Mr. Reddy would monitor the operations in the Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, West Godavari and Nellore districts from the Guntur Commissionerate, an official release said.

Prior to the new posting, Mr. Narasimha Reddy had served at the Commissionerate in Vijayawada, and detected many smuggling cases, the release added.

