Narasimha Jayanti observed in Tirumala

Published - May 22, 2024 07:02 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

Fervour marked the Sri Narasimha Swamy Jayanti at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here on Wednesday. Special abhishekam was performed to Lord Yoga Narasimha Swamy inside the hill temple followed by other related festivities at the vasanth mandapam.

According to the Hindu almanac, the ritual is observed in the month of vaisakha on the day of Swati Nakshatra every year. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) also live telecast the festivities on its ‘Sri Venkateswara Bhakti’ channel.  

Vengamamba’s birth anniversary

Meanwhile, several events marked the 294th birth anniversary celebrations of the saint poetess ‘Matrusri’ Tarigonda Vengamamba in Tirumala. The celebrations took off with the rendition of Vengamamba’s works by TTD’s Asthana Vidwan Garimella Balakrishna Prasad and Annamacharya project artist Brundamma, among others.

