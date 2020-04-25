Narasaraopet sees rapid spread of virus

After Guntur, Narasaraopet has become the hub of COVID-19 infection with as many as 46 cases being reported from the town.

The rapid spread of the virus has baffled the officials, and Superintendent of Police, Guntur Rural, Ch. Vijaya Rao has constituted a special team headed by two DSPs and 10 CIs to investigate the source of infection.

The infection spread rapidly after the first positive case was reported in the first week of April.

From a 45-year-old man it spread to five of his family members. One home guard was infected on the same street and after he visited a private hospital, more were infected.

Mr. Vijaya Rao spent the whole day in the town, convening a meeting with police officers. He told them to stay on high alert. More than 700 persons had been sent to quarantine, he said.