Andhra Pradesh

Narasaraopet new COVID hotspot in Guntur district

Bhavani Ramakrishna and Manjula Rajasekhar of the IPS Officers Wives Association handing over ORS drinks and nutrition supplements to police personnel working in red zones, in Guntur on Monday.   | Photo Credit: T. Vijaya Kumar

It has recorded over 125 positive cases till now

A month-long aggressive COVID-19 containment strategy appears to be effective in slowing down the spread of coronavirus in Guntur city, officials said.

However, the strategy is proving to be ineffective in Narasaraopet, which has emerged as the new COVID hotspot in the district.

Out of 13 new cases, nine cases are from Narasaraopet and the fact that the virus is concentrated in just one area (Oravakatta), has become a cause for concern among locals.

The total number of cases in Guntur stands at 338, out of which Narasaraopet has recorded over 125 cases.

Superintendent of Police (Guntur Rural) Ch. Vijaya Rao said that police and municipal and health personnel have been working overtime to identify the contacts. Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar had deputed Tenali Sub-Collector Dinesh Kumar to take control of the situation.

Meanwhile, NGOs and organisations continue to provide support to the police department. In Guntur, the IPS Officers Wives Association had donated ORS drinks and nutrition supplements to police personnel. SIMS Institutions donated 5,000 masks and sanitisers.

Perikala Kishore, dean of Kugler’s College of Nursing, donated 500 masks and sanitisers with support from his brother Perikala Raja, a doctor from Sweden. Mr. Kishore said that his father Nagabhushanam is a policeman, which inspired him to donate masks and sanitisers to the police department.

