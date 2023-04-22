Narasaraopet MP urges Union Law Minister to set up CAT in Guntur

April 22, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - GUNTUR

Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu has urged the Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju to establish a Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in Guntur.

He met Mr. Rijiju in New Delhi on April 21 and told him that not even a CAT bench has been located in Andhra Pradesh, which has more than 50,000 Central employees either working or retired, even almost a decade after bifurcation, according to a statement issued by him. As a result, many Central employees of Andhra Pradesh were forced to go to the Hyderabad tribunal, which was time-consuming and expensive.

He informed the Union Minister that Guntur is the ideal place for establishing the CAT for A.P. as a many Central government institutions were located in the district, apart from the High Court.

Central employees need to approach CAT to resolve their issues related to salaries, promotions, pensions, arrears and other service matters.