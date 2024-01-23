Narasaraopet MP Sri Krishna Devarayalu quit YSRCP for personal reasons, say YSRCP leaders

January 23, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - GUNTUR

Hours after Narasaraopet Lok Sabha member Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu quit the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on January 23 (Tuesday), the ruling party leaders from Palnadu district said that the MP took the decision for personal reasons and that they would work for the party in unison.

YSRCP Narasaraopet MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy and his Pedakurapadu counterpart Namburu Sankara Rao, while addressing the media, maintained that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to give the ticket for Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency to a new leader as part of the “social equations”.

Mr. Sankara Rao said that the resignation of Mr. Krishna Devarayalu was a surprise and painful. The Chief Minister suggested that Mr. Sri Krishna Devarayalu should contest from the Guntur Lok Sabha seat in the forthcoming elections, but the later refused it.

Mr. Srinivasa Reddy said the YSRCP offered tickets to all OC candidates for all seven Assembly segments in the limits of Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency and that was what the party leadership suggested that Mr. Devarayalu should fight from Guntur Lok sabha costituency.

Mr. Srinivasa Reddy and Mr. Sankara Rao said that all seven MLA candidates would work together for the forthcoming elections.