Andhra Pradesh: Narasaraopet MP scoffs at rumours on switching loyalties

Krishnadevarayalu says he will remain with the YSRCP

Krishnadevarayalu says he will remain with the YSRCP

Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu has scoffed at rumours that he is considering shifting his loyalties, and has affirmed that he will remain with the YSRCP.

“The rumour mills have started working again. They had done before the 2019 elections too. I have come into politics after being inspired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and I will continue to work and strive for the party and my constituency,” Mr. Krishnadevarayalu told the media here on Wednesday.

“As far as the Cabinet formation goes, the Chief Minister has the right to take a call on his team, and I think the Cabinet is a reflection of our party’s ideology of empowering the BCs, SCs, STs and women,” said Mr. Sri Krishnadevarayulu.

Funds allocation

“My constituency has got the highest allocations from the Centre so far. Funds of ₹1,480 crore have been sanctioned for three national highway projects – Kondamudi - Perecherla (₹600 crore), Vodarevu - Chilakaluripeta (₹450 crore) and Chilakaluripeta - Nekarikallu (₹450 crore),” he said.

The MP further said that the execution of the projects would take time due to procedural delays in land acquisition. “The higher cost of land acquisition and the delay in securing clearances from the Forest Department are also causing the delay,” he said, and added that he was pursuing the issues with the Union Ministers concerned.