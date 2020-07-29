Narasapuram MP seeks Bharat Ratna for former PM P.V. Narasimha Rao

Narasapuram MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju has urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to pass a resolution in the next Cabinet meeting proposing to the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao.

In a letter to the Chief Minister on Tuesday, Mr. Ramakrishna Raju said.

“A polyglot, scholar, author and an art lover, Narasimha Rao is the architect of economic reforms in India. He was the fourth Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh. Entire south India, particularly the Telugu States, had a strong connection with him, said Mr. Ramakrishna Raju.

The MP said that after the demise of Narasimha Rao in 2004, then Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had set up the ‘PV Ghat’ on Necklace Road in Hyderabad. Like Telangana, A.P. should also celebrate the birth centenary of Narasimha Rao, Mr. Mr. Raju suggested.