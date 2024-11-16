Nara Ramamurthy Naidu’s last rites to be performed at Naravaripalle on November 17

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s younger brother, former Chandragiri MLA, and Telugu actor Nara Rohit’s father Nara Ramamurthy Naidu (72) passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad on November 16, 2024 (Saturday).

Ramamurthy Naidu was TDP MLA from Chandragiri Assembly constituency in the present Tirupati district between 1994 and 1999.

As he fell ill, Ramamurthy Naidu was rushed to a hospital in Hyderabad from his native Naravaripalle a few days ago, where he breathed his last following a “heart attack.”

Ramamurthy Naidu was known for his active role in the TDP in the 1990s, during which period Mr. Chandrababu Naidu was at the helm as Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh.

Ramamurthy Naidu was defeated by Galla Aruna Kumari of the Congress party from Chandragiri in 1999.

In December 2003, Ramamurthy Naidu sprang a surprise by joining the Congress party in the presence of the then AICC president, Sonia Gandhi.

Though he made frantic efforts to secure the Congress ticket from Chandragiri for the 2004 elections, it did not materialise. This had prompted Ramamurthy Naidu to contest as a rebel candidate. He was, however, not successful.

He was not so active politically since 2010 due to health problems, and had confined himself to his native place Naravaripalle.

Mr. Rohit was recently engaged to heroine Siri Lella (of Pratinidhi-2 fame).

Arrangements for final journey

Meanwhile, the body of Ramamurthy Naidu was scheduled to reach Tirupati airport on November 17 (Sunday), from were it would be taken to Naravaripalle for the last rites.

The Tirupati district police were making arrangements at Naravaripalle as Mr. Chandrababu Naidu and several Cabinet Ministers would take part in the funeral.

A large number of party cadres from the TDP, JSP and BJP were also likely to descend on Naravaripalle. Several film personalities were also expected to pay their last respects to Ramamurthy Naidu.

