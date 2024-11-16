Nara Ramamurthy Naidu, former Chandragiri MLA, passes away

Nara Ramamurthy Naidu, former Chandragiri MLA and brother of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, passed away at a private hospital in Hyderabad on November 16 (Saturday), leaving a profound void in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the constituency.

TDP leaders mourned the demise of Ramamurthy Nadu.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu expressed deep sorrow and termed the demise of Ramamurthy Naidu as an irreparable loss to the TDP and people of Chandragiri.

Recalling Ramamurthy Naidu’s contributions, the Speaker said, “He had served the Chandragiri constituency from 1994 to 1999 with distinction. As my colleague in the Assembly, his exemplary service remains unforgettable.”

The Speaker extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. “May the family gather the strength to endure the loss and may Ramamurthy Naidu’s soul rest in peace,” he said. The Telugu people would always remember his services with gratitude, he added.

Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy mourned Ramamurthy Naidu’s demise. “He had played a pivotal role in strengthening the TDP and bringing it closer to the people. Entering politics at a young age, he had left a unique mark as a leader and legislator. His selfless contributions will remain cherished forever,” the Minister said.

Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad expressed his condolences and extending his sympathies to Ramamurthy Naidu’s family.

Ramamurthy Naidu’s contributions to public service and the TDP were being widely remembered, with leaders highlighting his dedication, leadership, and lasting impact on Andhra Pradesh politics.

