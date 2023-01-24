Nara Lokesh’s padayatra will not be of any help to TDP, says Nandigam Suresh

January 24, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - GUNTUR

The proposed padayatra of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh might bring a change in his physic but not in their party, said YSR Congress Party’s Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh.

At a press conference at the party headquarters at Tadepalli on Tuesday, Mr. Suresh said the TDP never gave priority to the welfare and development of SCs and STs in the State during its rule whereas Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had been giving utmost priority to these communities. The Chief Minister had been spending huge money on welfare for Navaratnalu schemes, apart from giving political postings to SCs and STs.

The MP also launched a tirade against the Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan, saying that he did not have a moral right to speak about these two communities. Mr. Pawan Kalyan never allowed any SC or ST to sit beside him in any public meeting, he alleged.