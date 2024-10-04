GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nara Lokesh unveils Vadaanya Talent Test poster in Vijayawada

Students who perform exceptionally well in the tests will receive additional educational support, mentorship, and employment guidance, along with rewards

Published - October 04, 2024 08:59 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI (Sri Sathya Sai district)

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for IT and education Nara Lokesh unveiling the posters of the Vadaanya Talent Test at Undavalli in Vijayawada on Friday.

Nara Lokesh, Minister for Education, IT, and Electronics, unveiled the promotional poster for the Vadaanya Talent Test scheduled to be held in December 2024, during the launch ceremony on Friday at Undavalli in Vijayawada.

The test will be conducted for government school students of classes IX and X of Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts on December 22, while a separate test for DSC aspirants in the same districts will be held on December 29. The tests will be administered at various centres within the two districts. Students who perform exceptionally well in the tests will receive additional educational support, mentorship, and employment guidance, along with rewards.

Vadaanya founder Ashok Padapati said that the organisation has been conducting this talent test for the past four years, benefiting several students. “Vadaanya celebrates 14 years of social service and has provided support to over 400 students, many of whom have attained success in their respective careers and are now in a position to support the organisation,” he added.

