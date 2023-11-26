ADVERTISEMENT

Nara Lokesh to resume Yuvagalam Padayatra in Konaseema on November 27

November 26, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - RAZOLE 

The Hindu Bureau

Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh will resume his Yuvagalam Padayatra at Podalada village in Rozole mandal in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on November 27. The first phase padayatra has completed 79 days.

On September 9, the Padayatra was halted in Razole mandal in the wake of the arrest of his father and TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu in the A.P. Skill Development Corporation scandal case.

In an official release, the TDP has stated that the padayatra will enter Visakhapatnam district via Tuni town after completion of the padayatra in the Godavari region. TDP and Jana Sena Party cadre and supporters are jointly expected to participate in the padayatra.

