Nara Lokesh taken into custody in Srikakulam

TDP general secretary was heading to meet party leaders allegedly harassed by Andhra Minister

K Srinivasa Rao SRIKAKULAM:
August 21, 2022 11:56 IST

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh and former Minister Kondru Murali and other leaders were taken into custody in Srikakulam on August 21, 2022, morning. Photo: Special Arrangement

SRIKAKULAM:

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh was taken into custody on Sunday morning when he was about to proceed to Palasa to console TDP leaders and activists who were allegedly harassed by Minister for Animal Husbandry Sidiri Appala Raju and his loyalists.

TDP leaders including Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and former MLA Gunda Lakshmi Devi strongly condemned Mr. Lokesh's arrest and said that the police misused its powers.

Mr. Rammohan Naidu said that Mr. Lokesh was scheduled to attend a marriage function in Pathapatnam apart from visiting Palasa. The police officials claimed that he was taken into custody to prevent escalation of tensions in the district.

