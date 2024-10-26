ADVERTISEMENT

Nara Lokesh showcases investment opportunities in A.P. at San Francisco entrepreneurs’ meet

Updated - October 26, 2024 02:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

‘Andhra Pradesh is poised for speedy development by leveraging the emerging technologies,’ says Minister Nara Lokesh in San Franciso

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Andhra Pradesh Minister of Information Technology, Electronics & Communications and Human Resources Development, Nara Lokesh. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Minister of Information Technology, Electronics & Communications and Human Resources Development (HRD) Nara Lokesh had, during a meeting with entrepreneurs in San Francisco, highlighted the efforts being made by the Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) to adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI) in governance and various other sectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read:Chandrababu Naidu outlines Andhra Pradesh’s energy goals at investors’ conclave in Gujarat

He asserted that Andhra Pradersh was poised for speedy development by leveraging the emerging technologies, especially Artificial Intelligence (AI), and said the investor-friendly policies are implemented by GoAP to provide a conducive environment for businesses. The GoAP was striving to provide faster and better services to people through AI in governance. 

Mr. Lokesh further said the Stater has vast investment opportunities in sectors like manufacturing, renewable energy, bio - energy, aquaculture and petrochemicals. Targets were being set for every 100 days to achieve comprehensive development in A.P. he stated.

Further, Mr. Lokesh said the government initiated reforms in the education sector to supply skilled manpower to industries thereby creating job opportunities for the youth, and emphasis has been laid on developing the universities with a research-centric approach. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

NVIDIA Vice-President (AI) Rama Akkiraju, Wipro President Nagendra Bandaru, Nexus Ventures MD Jishnu Bhattacharya, Cisco Senior Vice-President Ravi Chandrasekharan, Salesforce Executive Vice-President Ramesh Ragineni, Hitachi Vantara COO Ashish Bharat and Google Cloud General Manager Suni Potty were among those present in the meet.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US