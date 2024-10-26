Nara Lokesh showcases investment opportunities in A.P. at San Francisco entrepreneurs’ meet

Minister of Information Technology, Electronics & Communications and Human Resources Development (HRD) Nara Lokesh had, during a meeting with entrepreneurs in San Francisco, highlighted the efforts being made by the Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) to adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI) in governance and various other sectors.

He asserted that Andhra Pradersh was poised for speedy development by leveraging the emerging technologies, especially Artificial Intelligence (AI), and said the investor-friendly policies are implemented by GoAP to provide a conducive environment for businesses. The GoAP was striving to provide faster and better services to people through AI in governance.

Mr. Lokesh further said the Stater has vast investment opportunities in sectors like manufacturing, renewable energy, bio - energy, aquaculture and petrochemicals. Targets were being set for every 100 days to achieve comprehensive development in A.P. he stated.

Further, Mr. Lokesh said the government initiated reforms in the education sector to supply skilled manpower to industries thereby creating job opportunities for the youth, and emphasis has been laid on developing the universities with a research-centric approach.

NVIDIA Vice-President (AI) Rama Akkiraju, Wipro President Nagendra Bandaru, Nexus Ventures MD Jishnu Bhattacharya, Cisco Senior Vice-President Ravi Chandrasekharan, Salesforce Executive Vice-President Ramesh Ragineni, Hitachi Vantara COO Ashish Bharat and Google Cloud General Manager Suni Potty were among those present in the meet.